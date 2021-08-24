Oak Bluffs man admits to jailhouse camera damage

An Oak Bluffs man admitted to sufficient facts on a charge of malicious destruction of property under $1,200 Monday afternoon in Edgartown District Court. The charge stems from jailhouse damage caused when Ryan Fisher and his brother were arrested after a ruckus at the Cardboard Box in February, 2020. They were charged with malicious destruction of property and disorderly conduct.

On Feb 29, 2020, Fisher and his brother were taken from the Cardboard Box to the Dukes County jail and were placed in a cell, Cape and Islands Assistant District Attorney Michael Preble told the court. At about 1:05 am, Fisher disabled a camera in his cell, Preble said. Video showed Fisher climbing bars and yanking wires off the camera.

Judge Marianne Hinkle accepted a plea agreement forged between Fisher’s attorney Mathew Schmitt and Preble. The agreement continues the case without a finding for one year.

Preble said restitution has already been paid by Fisher’s brother. In light of Fisher’s plea, Preble dropped the other malicious destruction of property charge against Fisher for his alleged behavior at the Cardboard Box, as well as the disorderly conduct charge.

Fisher has other court dates this fall and winter, including a trial for his alleged participation in a West Tisbury home invasion.