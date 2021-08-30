79 COVID cases and four more clusters

For the first time in five weeks, the number of COVID-19 cases on Martha’s Vineyard dropped.

The Island board of health reported there were 79 positive test results for COVID-19 last week, a drop from a high of 97 the week before as the Island has seen a significant uptick in cases during the month of August. It brings the Island’s total number of cases to 1,971 since the pandemic started in March of 2020.

There have now been nine cases tested for the more contagious Delta variant and six of them have come back positive.

The Martha’s Vineyard Hospital has no hospitalizations at the moment and no one has been taken off-Island due the virus in recent days, hospital spokeswoman Marissa Lefebvre wrote in an email. Last week there was one person hospitalized and two people were taken off-Island for treatment.

There were also four additional clusters reported. Cronig’s Market in Vineyard Haven has a cluster of four cases, all staff, for the second time since the pandemic began. The Sydney (6 cases), Nancy’s (3 cases), and the Sand Bar (3 cases) are the other three new clusters.

In this latest outbreak driven by the Delta variant, 13 of the 19 clusters have been reported. A cluster is defined as more than two people from different families or households with a shared source of infection.

Of the 79 confirmed cases, 52 were at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, 24 were at TestMV, 1 was at the Wampanoag Tribe, and 2 were from other providers. More than half of the positive cases were people who were symptomatic (41), 3 were asymptomatic, and 34 were unknown. There were 35 individuals who were fully vaccinated, 1 was partially vaccinated, 22 were unvaccinated, and 21 were unknown.

There were also six probable cases.

Meanwhile, the TestMV site opened at its new location at the Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Society grounds on Monday. Anyone going for testing should follow the signs for the free testing. Hours are 9 am to 1 pm on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday. The testing site is closed on Wednesdays. It had to relocate from West Tisbury School because classes start next week.

As of August 27, the hospital has administered a total of 24,547 COVID tests. Of those, 1,357 were positive and 23,182 were negative.

The TestMV site has administered a total of 41,898 COVID tests. Of those, 453 were positive, and 41,445 were negative.

The town of Aquinnah has administered 656 tests, with four positive results.

The Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head (Aquinnah) has reported a total of 24 positive cases of COVID-19.

There were 18 positive tests reported at the Martha’s Vineyard Public Schools, from a total of 16,122 tested.

Due to how tests are conducted, there can be a discrepancy between the number of positive individuals and the number of positive tests reported.