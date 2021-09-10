Felony charges against Magri dismissed

Felony weapons charges against Raphael Magri were dismissed in Edgartown District Court Friday following a successful motion to suppress evidence by Magri’s attorney, Tim Moriarty.

Magri was charged with the possession of illegal, high capacity gun magazines after Edgartown Police opened a safe found in Magri’s house. The magazines were found in the safe along with guns and ammunition that were legal. Magri pleaded not guilty to the charges at his arraignment in November 2019.

A hearing on the motion was held in May. The motion sought to suppress a statement, the search of a car, and the search of the safe.

Edgartown District Court Judge Benjamin Barnes said Friday that after an “in-depth analysis” that encompassed “various constitutional issues,” he allowed Moriarty’s motion.

Cape and Islands Assistant District Attorney Michael Preble told the court that based on the success of the motion, the commonwealth would not proceed with the case. Moriarty asked the court to dismiss the case and Judge Barnes did so.

Magri, an Edgartown fire lieutenant on extended leave, would likely need to reacquaint himself with the department should he wish to return, Edgartown Fire Chief Alex Schaeffer told The Times. Magri was also a building inspector in Oak Bluffs. The town accepted his resignation from that job Oct. 3, 2019.

Moriarty told The Times he would discuss Friday’s outcome at a later time.