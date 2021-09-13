COVID cases fall to 39

There were 39 cases of COVID-19 reported between Sept. 5 and 11 last week, according to Chilmark health agent Marina Lent.

No official weekly report is being issued by the boards of health this week, but daily numbers of new cases show there were seven cases Sunday, Sept. 5, five on Monday, Sept. 7, four cases Tuesday, seven on Wednesday, six on Thursday, eight on Friday, and two on Saturday.

This week there have been 13 new cases reported — 10 on Sunday and three on Monday.

The Martha’s Vineyard Hospital does not have any COVID positive hospitalizations and has not had any COVID positive transfers since September 8.

Last week, the boards of health reported 62 new cases and the week before that reported 79 cases. Cases were at their third highest in mid-August, but have been on a downward trend since.