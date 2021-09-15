Passage

By Don McLagan

And there on a line, like a child’s

string of ducks, our four Herreshoffs

towed toward Menemsha. Four stout

shapely boats obediently following

a small tug over the fickle crest

of Vineyard Sound.

Soon enough, we will break out of line,

tack to clear air, and shout starboard

and mark room when crossing. Today

though, docile breeze and smooth water

separate, then envelope the first

and the next, next, next, in quiet.

Getting close, our host waves

like a best friend next door,

and guides our string of H12s

through the rocky bight

and sandy shoals onto moorings

saved for us like a few cookies

after lunch.

Secure them now, these stout shapely

craft, truss them for tomorrow’s storm, keep

them safe for next day’s play.

Don McLagan is an entrepreneur and poet who lives and writes on Chappaquiddick and in Sarasota, Fla.

Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to Poet’s Corner curator Laura Roosevelt at ldroosevelt@gmail.com.