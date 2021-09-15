Poet’s Corner

Passage
By Don McLagan
And there on a line, like a child’s
string of ducks, our four Herreshoffs
towed toward Menemsha. Four stout
shapely boats obediently following
a small tug over the fickle crest
of Vineyard Sound.
Soon enough, we will break out of line,
tack to clear air, and shout starboard
and mark room when crossing. Today
though, docile breeze and smooth water
separate, then envelope the first
and the next, next, next, in quiet.
Getting close, our host waves
like a best friend next door,
and guides our string of H12s
through the rocky bight
and sandy shoals onto moorings
saved for us like a few cookies
after lunch.
Secure them now, these stout shapely
craft, truss them for tomorrow’s storm, keep
them safe for next day’s play.
Don McLagan is an entrepreneur and poet who lives and writes on Chappaquiddick and in Sarasota, Fla.
