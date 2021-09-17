Iozzo was with family when moped crash happened

A 20-year-old West Brookfield woman was with her parents, who were also on a moped, at the time the moped she was on crashed into an oncoming car, according to a Chilmark police report.

On Sept. 28 Hannah Iozzo was in a group of three mopeds on South Road in Chilmark when the moped she was a passenger on collided with an oncoming Lexus and threw her to her death. Iozzo was doubled up with Jack Galuska on 2018 Venture moped. Galuska was the driver. Iozzo’s mother and stepfather were doubled up on another moped and Iozzo’s uncle was solo an a third moped.

Hannah Iozzo was “catapulted” from the Venture moped she was riding on with Jack Galuska, according to a witness statement. Iozzo hit the road where she lost her helmet before landing on the road shoulder along with the moped.

The witness described Iozzo’s condition in harrowing terms. The witness also said Galuska landed in the road in front of his vehicle. Galuska was described as having serious leg and arm injuries and was “screaming” Iozzo’s name. When police arrived, Galuska was allegedly overheard yelling “the [expletive] moped wouldn’t turn.” A post-accident inspection by Binks Auto Repair in Oak Bluffs didn’t find anything amiss with the steering components of the moped.

Police found Iozzo’s mother, Heidi Murray and stepfather, Adam Murray, “distraught” on the roadside. Daniel Devaney, the operator of the Lexus, told police he was traveling at a slow speed when the moped veered into the path of his vehicle. No citations were issued following the crash.

Iozzo’s uncle, Francis Murray, told police he was ahead of the other two mopeds and didn’t witness the collision. State Police recordstructed the collision the next day following a preliminary analysis by Chilmark Police and State Trooper Robert Branca. Galuska’s license was suspended “pending a hearing” after the collision though he hasn’t been charged with anything. Chilmark Police Sgt. Sean Slavin said the suspension was handed down from the Registry of Motor Vehicles, which is a component of the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT). Answers to an inquiry placed with MassDOT about the suspension process were not immediately provided. Sgt. Slavin told The Times he expects the state police to issue a report in about two months.

The crash renewed calls for a moped rental ban on the Island. The Times learned shortly after the crash that a home-rule petition sought by Oak Bluffs had lapsed on Beacon Hill. This week, Oak Bluffs select board said they will bring the issue back before voters at town meeting and ultimately back to the State House to seek a ban on renting mopeds in that town.

According to her obituary, Iozzo was vacationing on the Vineyard when the accident happened. Iozzo is survived by her mother and her stepfather. Iozzog graduated from Bay Path Regional Vocational Technical High School in 2019. She was a third year electrical apprentice with Local Union 96. She enjoyed “cheerleading, running, track, giraffes, and the color purple,” her obituary states.

“She was kind of the dream athlete you would want to have on your team,” Bonnie Mahan, Iozzo’s varsity cheerleading coach, told The Times. “She was very athletic and very talented, and she had a work ethic like no other. Probably the best attitude I have ever seen in my years of coaching. She was very soft spoken and never gave me a problem ever. A leader to those around her — she was very caring. I can’t even say enough positive words about her. As far as the kind of person she was, she was so genuine and kind.”

Lucas Thors contributed to this report.