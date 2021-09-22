Don’t deny medical care

To the Editor:

How has humanity come to such a low point? It is hard for me to believe that I am reading letters in our own local newspaper about denying medical care to someone because of choices they have made.

The first letter, by Ken Rusczyk, was horrible. Katherine Scott rebutted Mr. Rusczyk by stating, “Wishing death on others, calling for denial of medical assistance, and making a public joke of death are in my opinion vulgar, hateful sentiments that disrespect all those actually suffering from COVID-19 — the vaccinated and unvaccinated.” I can’t agree more.

It did not end there. Brian Hughes wrote a letter defending Mr. Rusczyk. He stated, “Mr. Rusczyk articulates, with precision, brevity, and black humor, what a lot of us think: Why should we waste public health expertise to aid those who reject public health experts?” I don’t know who all these people are that think that way, but, if there are a lot, humanity as we know it has died. To follow that premise, we need to stop giving health care to anyone who smokes and develops cancer or heart issues; don’t bother to go to the doctor if you are obese and come down with diabetes; if you have been drinking and are in an accident, the EMTs might as well leave you in the car to die. After all, you rejected public health experts.

Finally, Steve Auerbach also defends Mr. Rusczyk, and disparages Ms. Scott for stating there may be “right reasons” for not getting the vaccination, “medical or religious.” Lastly, Mr. Auerbach claims that he is suspicious of religious claims because so few religions have theological objections. Religion is a very personal matter, and if someone were to claim that exemption, I would think they are entitled to explain why they feel the way they do, and if not given that opportunity, we are now also throwing out religious liberty.

Information taken from the CDC website: “A vaccine breakthrough infection happens when a fully vaccinated person gets infected with COVID-19. People with vaccine breakthrough infections may spread COVID-19 to others. CDC received reports from 49 U.S. states and territories of 15,790 patients with COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough infection who were hospitalized or died. The number of COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough infections reported to CDC are an undercount of all SARS-CoV-2 infections among fully vaccinated persons, especially of asymptomatic or mild infections.” I’m aware that this is a small number compared with the number of people vaccinated. I have added it to just remind us that it is not just unvaccinated that can spread COVID-19.

How has humankind become so selfish that they are willing to deny someone medical care who doesn’t think like them or who may inadvertently harm them? I hope that we can all agree that no one is intentionally trying to have others get COVID-19.

Donna Gazaille

Edgartown