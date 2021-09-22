Saudade: News from and for the Brazilian community/Notícias de e para a comunidade brasileira

1 of 2

This week’s column is about André Pereira Evangelista (40). This past weekend, André won a wrestling championship in Orlando, Fla. — one of his many over the years. He also recently received his green card because of his status as an athlete. If you’re an elite athlete with national or international acclaim, you may qualify to obtain a green card. However, the goal of this column is not to teach people how to do the same; instead, it is to tell a little bit of his life story, which left me pretty speechless. He is such a humble person who achieved so much but had a pretty rough start — his life story is rooted in faith and the belief that with hard-work, you can get anywhere you set your mind.

Where are you from in Brazil, and how did you end up on Martha’s Vineyard?

It all happened in 2019. I am from Ouro Fino, Minas Gerais, but I had a friend on the Island, also another elite Brazilian athlete, Eduardo Tietê, who lived on the Island and invited me to come to spend some time with him.

What would you like people to know about you?

I grew up on the streets being taken care of by the people of the town where I am from — they fed me, provided shelter, prayed for me as I recovered from drug addiction, and cheered me on as I started the professional athlete journey. My father passed away when I was 10 and my mother when I was 16. Our grandmother raised my six other siblings and me. I didn’t have access to the foundation a child should have, nor a formal education.

When did it all change?

I don’t remember the exact year that I began to arm wrestle. I was around 18 or 19 years old, and my friend Pedro, who was involved with arm wrestling in Campinas, São Paulo, introduced me to Rui Junior, who invited me to start arm wrestling. I wasn’t very good initially — my career started in Campinas, São Paulo, the heart of arm wrestling in Brazil. I thought about giving up and almost did until one day, my friend Pedro was driving by the gas station where I worked and showed me his first medal. I was so happy for him that I went to the bathroom to cry because I knew what it meant, and his achievement motivated me to try again.

You mentioned that all of this was made possible because of your relationship with God.

It started one day when I heard a testimony from a woman from the Assembly of God in my hometown, and since that day, I converted to the church, and Jesus has saved and freed me from the life I lived. These victories, the people in my life, the gifts I received are due to my faith and connection with a higher power. On the Island, I go to the Brazilian Church Revival, and I feel at home.

What is one goal you have for the future?

I am proud to represent Martha’s Vineyard in these tournaments in New York, Pennsylvania, Orlando. But my goal is to win the Zloty Tur in Poland representing the United States, which is my focus now. I trained with my friend Eduardo, a Serbian friend, and a native Islander, James Clark. I feel that my life is a testament to what God’s love can do for you. I want to educate people about this sport, continue to be the best athlete I can be, and hopefully inspire others to go after their dreams.