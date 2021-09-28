Constable’s career closes; shellfish season opens

Longtime Edgartown shellfish constable Paul Bagnall is set to retire after more than 30 years of service.

Saying he turned 66 this year, “I’m looking at retirement or resignation,” Bagnall said. “If it’s alright with the board I’d like to set Jan. 1, 2022 for resignation.”

He added that he felt the lack of raise was a sign it was time for him to resign.

“I got my reappointment this year, but after 30 years I didn’t get my last merit raise so I’ll take that as a kind of indication that it’s time for me to step down and let younger people take over,” he said.

Bagnall thanked the board for appointing him and said he would be happy to work longer or shorter at the board’s discretion.

The board thanked Bagnall and said they would take his request under advisement.

Bagnall’s decision comes three months after a property defacement charge against him was dropped. The charge was related to an alleged incident that he tore up a neighbor’s lawn on purpose with a town pickup truck. He agreed to make restitution.

Bagnall could not immediately be reached for comment.

In separate shellfish business, Edgartown will commence the family scallop season Friday, Oct 1 with a limit of one level 10-gallon washbasket per week, including shells. No dragging is allowed in Cape Pogue until Friday, Oct. 29. The season will end on March 31, 2022. All shellfish regulations and rules apply.

“We hold off on draggin in Cape Poge to give the family people a chance to harvest scallops,” Bagnall said.

The commercial scalloping season will begin Monday Nov. 1 with a limit of three level 10-gallon wash baskets per day including shells. Harvest is allowed Monday-Friday 7 am to 4:30 pm. Season ends on March 31, 2022.

“The scallop season we’re looking at is probably a little better than last year, but no bonanza,” Bagnall said. “On a thin year we have 30 boats, on a really good year we’ll maybe have 50 or 60.”

“At least we’ll have some scallops. It doesn’t sound like it’ll be any worse than last year, but you never know,” select board member Michael Donaroma said.

In other business, the town extended its outdoor dining end date to Oct. 31.

The town implemented the popular outdoor dining program at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. As the pandemic stretched into its second summer, the town once again adopted outdoor dining. The original end date for outdoor dining was set for Oct. 11.

“The situation for COVID on the Island has changed multiple times for the good and for the worst,” town administrator James Hagerty said. “I think that is appropriate.”

Donaroma and Margaret Serpa voted 2-0 to approve the extended date. Board member Arthur Smadbeck was not present at the meeting.