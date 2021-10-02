Vineyarders rally to protect reproductive rights 

1 of 10

Vineyarders young and old gathered to rally against legislation restricting reproductive rights being passed across the country.

Signs stating “support Roe vs Wade,” “abortion rights are human rights,” and other similar messages were waved by the ralliers. A banner that read “Hands off our body: reproductive freedom is our right” was signed by those in attendance. It will be sent to U.S. Rep. Bill Keating, D-Bourne.

Cars honked and drivers supportively waved their hands in the air as they passed through Five Corners in Vineyard Haven late Saturday morning.

Jennie Driesen, a member of Indivisible Martha’s Vineyard, led the crowd in a chant in which she shouted “Whose body? Whose choice?” and the crowd earnestly responded with “My body! My choice!”

The rally was organized by Indivisible Martha’s Vineyard, a grassroots activist group. It was one of more than 600 events occurring across America as a “national day of action” with the U.S. Supreme Court is set to begin oral arguments on Oct. 4 “that will determine the future of abortion rights for all Americans,” according to a press release previously released by Indivisible Martha’s Vineyard. Rallies happened in many places across the country, such as California, Ohio, and Washington, DC.

“Just on the Cape and Islands alone there are seven organized events like this, as well as one in Boston,” Cathy Walthers, an Indivisible Martha’s Vineyard member, said.

“Everybody is here because we’re outraged,” Carla Cooper, Indivisible Martha’s Vineyard member, said. “We can’t believe that we’re still doing this and that we will still have to do this for the foreseeable future.”

The rally featured two guest speakers: state Rep. Dylan Fernandes, D-Falmouth, and Elizabeth Barnes, president of The Women’s Center.

Fernandes said a message must be sent to Republicans nationwide that all women have a right to accessible and affordable abortion care in the United States. Fernandes said Republicans are “trying to strip women of that right.” New Hampshire banned abortions after the 24th week of the first trimester, Montana banned abortions starting on the 20th week, and Texas banned abortions starting on the 6th week, according to U.S. News and World Report. Barnes said most abortion clinics are run independently and were forced to close their doors because of these types of legislation.

“Most women don’t even know they’re pregnant at six weeks,” Fernandes said to the crowd. “The conservative Supreme Court’s failure to strike that down just shows that Roe v. Wade is dead in this country and we need to do everything we can do to take it back.”

Fernandes continued by saying the Republican politicians’ opposition to abortions is not about protecting children, bringing up how they are against paid family leave. “They don’t give a damn about children,” Fernandes said. “What they care about is controlling women’s bodies. That’s all they care about and that is wrong.”

Barnes said residents of Martha’s Vineyard are living in a very special place.

“We are called upon to do special things in this special place,” Barnes said. “It’s really important we remember our sisters in Texas, in South Dakota, in Mississippi, in Alabama, and Arkansas because they are not different from us.”

Barnes brought up how the stigma surrounding abortions have made people avoid the issue. She encourages people not to shy away from discussing abortions but to instead share their stories and not to shame those who do. Barnes also said that restricting access to abortions has a direct link with infant mortality, particularly affecting women from underserved communities. She recommends reading “The Turnaway Study” by Diana Greene Foster to gain a better grasp of the situation.

“Pregnant people and women know when and when they cannot bring a child to the world,” Barnes told The Times. “When we in any way stigmatize that choice, it doesn’t value them as human beings and treats women as third-class citizens and less than fully human because it fundamentally defines you.”

Despite being located in a primarily Democratic state, Martha’s Vineyard does not have access to an abortion clinic on-Island. Instead, Island women who need to travel to the mainland for abortion services. The closest abortion clinic to Martha’s Vineyard is located in Providence, Rhode Island.

“That is completely unacceptable. Women on-Island have to take a ferry, they have to spend hundreds of dollars for car transportation, and they have to go to another state just to get basic care,” Fernandes said.

Both Fernandes and Barnes hope an effort can be made to push healthcare providers on the Island, such as Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, to provide abortion care.

“It’s definitely going to need to be a community effort, like everything that makes the Vineyard great,” Barnes said.

Massachusetts codified the 1973 Supreme Court case Roe v. Wade with the passage of the ROE Act in 2020, which provides better access and care for women who need abortions and other types of care. A difficulty state Democrats faced in passing the bill was a veto by Gov. Charlie Baker, who is a Republican. Fernandes said Baker “repeatedly stood against access for women,” but the state legislature was able to overturn the veto since it is two-thirds Democrat.

“Democrats had to do this without Charlie Baker’s support,” Cooper said. “Charlie Baker is not our friend.” She made a call for voters who were present to bring in a Democrat governor during the next election, which will be on Nov. 8, 2022.