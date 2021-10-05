At 11 am on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, the Federated Church of Martha’s Vineyard at 45 South Summer St. in Edgartown will hold a memorial service to celebrate the life of Mary Jane Carpenter, who passed away on August 19, 2020. Masks will be required.
At 11 am on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, the Federated Church of Martha’s Vineyard at 45 South Summer St. in Edgartown will hold a memorial service to celebrate the life of Mary Jane Carpenter, who passed away on August 19, 2020. Masks will be required.
Session expired
Please log in again. The login page will open in a new tab. After logging in you can close it and return to this page.