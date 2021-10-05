Mary Jane Carpenter

By
The Martha's Vineyard Times
-
0

At 11 am on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, the Federated Church of Martha’s Vineyard at 45 South Summer St. in Edgartown will hold a memorial service to celebrate the life of Mary Jane Carpenter, who passed away on August 19, 2020. Masks will be required.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here