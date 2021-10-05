God took Rita P. Gale safely home on Oct. 1, 2021. She fought a long battle, and went peacefully.

In high school, you could always find her at Connor’s Market on Main Street in Edgartown behind a cash register, or cheerleading at the high school. After graduating, she moved to Boston, and worked at the John Hancock Building. Then she met the love of her life, Bobby Gale, and married in 1963.

In 1964, their son Robbie was born with many disabilities. But Rita, being the strong person she was, still worked summers at the Harborside, then to be closer to home, Clark, Leland, and Clark. She later worked at the Black Dog on Beach Road and State Road in Vineyard Haven. She loved her customers, and the celebrations that she catered, making friendships that lasted a lifetime. She certainly was a people person. She loved her time traveling, especially to Sanibel, Fla., for many years for her birthday in February. Then COVID hit, and her health started failing.

She was a loving wife and mother, and caring with her brothers, sister, and other family members.

She leaves behind her devoted, loving husband, Robert Gale; her son, Robbie Gale; her brother, Barry Pachico; her sister, Dawn Amancio; her “aunt,” Rena Vieara; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by her grandparents, Frank and Irene Vieara, John and Marjorie Pachico, her mother Rita Rogers and her father Ernest Pachico, and brothers Ernie Pachico, Gregory Ortiz, and Tommy Pachico.

Services for Rita will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Camp Jabberwocky in her memory, online at campjabberwocky.org/giving/donate.

Thank you to all the emergency medical technicians from both towns, Dr. Casper, the nursing staff in the emergency room, and Ben; you worked a long, hard, determined battle, thanks for not giving up.