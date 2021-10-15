Alleged Tisbury house robber arraigned

A 31-year-old man was arraigned Friday before Edgartown District Court Judge Paul Pino on multiple charges stemming from break-ins in Tisbury. Patrick Lucas pleaded not guilty to six counts of felony breaking and entering at night, five counts of vandalizing property, two counts of larceny over $1,200 and two counts of larceny under $1,200. Lucas was granted release on personal recognizance for the Tisbury charges with the stipulation he undergo a mental health evaluation.

Judge Pino found Lucas in violation of release conditions on another matter out of Attleboro District Court, revoked that bail, and ordered him held for up to 90 days.

In arguing for a revocation of bail, Cape and Islands District Assistant Brian Degan said Lucas was apparently charged with similar offenses in the Attleboro District Court case and he had been given a bail warning relative to those charges. Degan gave a thumbnail of what underpinned the Tisbury charges, including one citizen encountering an intruder in her home and confronting that intruder (who reportedly fled) and a police foot chase following a report from another citizen of vandalism and a stolen Mac Book Pro. Police eventually located Lucas in a building and Lucas allegedly matched a description given by the citizen who confronted the intruder. Also a laptop similar to the one reported stolen was allegedly found in the possession of Lucas, Degan said.

Lucas’ Attorney, Ryan Searle, argued his bail shouldn’t be revoked. Searle said Lucas is a Navy veteran and a full-time tree worker who “recalls nothing” of the alleged events “not a single thing.” Searle said Lucas may suffer from mental illness and a substance abuse issue.

Searle said an order for treatment would serve the public better than simply holding her client.

“This is an ill individual,” Searle said. “He’s been held since Friday.” Searle added her client is “taking active steps,” as much as incarceration allows, to enter a treatment program. Searle said Lucas was expected in Attleboro District Court on Oct. 25 to hopefully resolve the matter there.

“I don’t know if that’s going to happen now given the situation,” Searle said.

Judge Pino said in weighting all the factors the commonwealth had met its burden of proof in requesting a revocation of bail. In addition to the revocation order, Judge Pino ordered a mental health evaluation for the defendant.