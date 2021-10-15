Defendant dies prior to arraignment

Mark Moran, a 33-year-old New Jersey man who faced charges from an alleged stabbing incident in Oak Bluffs on Oct. 9, died unexpectedly prior to arraignment.

Moran’s obituary states that he was a veteran and firefighter who died at home on Wednesday and left behind a wife and two daughters. The cause of death was not provided in the obituary.

At Moran’s arraignment on Friday, Edgartown District Court Judge Paul Pino dismissed all charges against him. The charges were dismissed on a motion made by defense attorney Robb Moriarty. Moriarty’s motion notified the court Moran was deceased.

Assistant District Attorney Brian Degan didn’t object to the motion.

“Mark Moran passed away unexpectedly on October 13,” Moriarty wrote in a statement to The Times. “Mark was a father to two young daughters, a veteran of the United States Navy who deployed multiple times to the Middle East, and a firefighter in New Jersey. Given the circumstances of both the incident and his passing, what I came to find out about Mark, and Mark’s record of service to his country and community, it is clear to me that the unfortunate incident that occurred last weekend was the product of human frailty, and not a depraved heart. I only had the chance to meet Mark for a short period of time the day before he passed, but he made quite the impression. My sympathies are with his two daughters and their mother, his sister, and his mother Mary Ellen.”

Moran had been charged after allegedly stabbing a woman in the hand during an altercation in the area between the Ritz and Giordano’s Restaurant on Circuit Avenue. The woman was airlifted off-Island. Her condition is not known.