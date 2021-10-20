Poet’s Corner

I carry
By Ellie Bates
I carry six thick green stalks heavy with golden flowers three inches wide
hundreds of pointed petals around a topaz center and heart shaped leaves
my arms tire with the weight as I walk between rows of ten foot sunflowers
I carry the admiration for a farm that grows beauty and cultivates joy
sustains us with fresh vegetables, eggs and meats late into the fall
I carry gratitude that I am strong enough to participate in this August glean
I carry optimism in every stem, spread rays of sunshine over negativity
I carry acceptance that the glory of the day will not last forever
I carry the memory of sunflowers to heal my pain of what might have been
Ellie Bates lives in Edgartown year-round and enjoys writing poetry with the Cleaveland House Poets and M.V. Poets’ Collective.
