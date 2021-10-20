Poet’s Corner

I carry

By Ellie Bates

I carry six thick green stalks heavy with golden flowers three inches wide

hundreds of pointed petals around a topaz center and heart shaped leaves

my arms tire with the weight as I walk between rows of ten foot sunflowers

I carry the admiration for a farm that grows beauty and cultivates joy

sustains us with fresh vegetables, eggs and meats late into the fall

I carry gratitude that I am strong enough to participate in this August glean

I carry optimism in every stem, spread rays of sunshine over negativity

I carry acceptance that the glory of the day will not last forever

I carry the memory of sunflowers to heal my pain of what might have been

Ellie Bates lives in Edgartown year-round and enjoys writing poetry with the Cleaveland House Poets and M.V. Poets’ Collective.

