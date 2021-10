The League of Women Voters of Martha’s Vineyard has drop boxes for used printer inkjet cartridges in all six towns. The cartridges are sent to a recycler, keeping them out of landfills. The two new drop boxes are in the Aquinnah and Chilmark town halls, and the others are in the libraries in West Tisbury, Vineyard Haven, Oak Bluffs, and Edgartown. Questions? Contact Irene Ziebarth at 202-680-8076, or ireneziebarth@gmail.com.