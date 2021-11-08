New COVID cases hit single digits again

The total number of new weekly COVID-19 cases is back down to single digits with the boards of health reporting only four new cases last week.

All four cases were reported from individuals tested at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Each case is being followed by public health officials. Two of the cases had symptoms and two did not. Three are fully vaccinated and one is unvaccinated. Two of the cases are in their 40s and two are in their 30s.

Last week’s low case count comes as the boards of health plan to keep a mask mandate in effect until January.

Meanwhile, the hospital is offering Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson booster doses to eligible individuals. Individuals must be:

At least 65 years old ​

18-64 years old with a qualifying medical condition (click here for a list of qualifying conditions)​​​​

18-64 years old and live or work in a high-risk setting (click here for a list of high-risk settings)

The hospital is also offering Pfizer COVID vaccines for children ages 5 to 11.

Parents and individuals can book appointments online via the hospital’s scheduling platform at mvhospital.org, clicking the yellow banner at the top page, and following the prompts.