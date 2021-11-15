O.B. man charged with possession of child pornography

A 22-year-old Oak Bluffs man has been charged with two counts of possession of child pornography in connection with an investigation done by the State Police Cyber Crime Unit/Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Shawn Trieschmann of 81 Rogers Way, Apt. B. was arraigned on the charges on Nov. 5. Bail was set at $10,000 cash and $100,000 surety and he posted bail on Nov. 8, according to court records. As a condition of bail, Trieschmann was fitted with a GPS, according to court records, and was ordered to stay away from schools, libraries, and children ages 18 and younger.

According to court records, the investigation was launched in February after police were alerted to a tip about an upload to Kik messenger, an app that allows individuals to transmit photos, videos, and sketches while “preserving users’ anonymity” by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to a tip they received from Media Lab/Kik. Trieschmann allegedly used an alias for the app and shortened his name for his email account.

Through a subpoena issued to Comcast, the investigation of graphic images — some of children as young 2 to 3 years old — led police to an IP address assigned to Trieschmann, according to court records.

Acting on a search warrant, Trieschmann allegedly handed over his cell phone suspected of having images on it, the report states. He was issued his Miranda rights and spoke with the police in a recorded interview, the report states. “Shawn eventually made several admissions consistent with the investigation where he took ownership of the accounts in question,” the report states. “Shawn said he’s been looking at ‘child pornography’ since he was a teenager. Shawn told investigators there was an iPad at his house and after several guesses, provided the correct password…”

According to the report, the iPad allegedly contained hundreds of digital images, many with “extremely young children.” His iPhone allegedly contained 10 videos that included child sexually abusive material (CSAM).

The investigation was conducted by State Police Det. Gerald Donovan with assistance by Trooper Dustin Shaw, who is assigned to the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office.

According to the court report, the investigation is ongoing into whether Trieschmann disseminated any of the CSAM material. He is due back in court for a pretrial hearing Dec. 3.