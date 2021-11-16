Minnesingers collapse from heat

Two students who are members of Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School’s Minnesingers fainted during their Monday practice at the Performing Arts Center. One other Minnesinger student almost collapsed as well. An ambulance was called to check on the students, but no one was taken to the hospital, according to an email performing arts department chair Abigail Chandler sent to parents.

“It was warm in the PAC [Performing Arts Center], and the stage lights make it more so. In the interest of safety, we won’t be rehearsing in there again until the heat is fixed. It was a scary experience, but I would like to say how helpful and concerned everyone was for the well-being of their peers,” Chandler wrote in the email.

MVRHS brought back live music for its students earlier this month and the Minnesingers are scheduled to perform at the Old Whaling Church in Edgartown on December 10 and 11.

MVRHS assistant principal Jeremy Light told The Times the students affected by the heat are “in good health” and were able to attend school the next day.

“In response to the weather, we turned the heating system for the school building on about 14 days ago for the season. The temperatures are not consistent across the building due to the age of our HVAC system. The temperature reached 76 degrees and students were under the bright stage lighting wearing masks. It was this combination of factors that led to the situation. We are currently proposing an HVAC feasibility study to help us determine the best way forward with our HVAC system. For now, the facilities manager and custodial staff are working to remedy the situation and better monitor and adjust the temps,” Light wrote to the Times in an e-mail.

In 2015, the MVRHS committee approved $350,000 for short-term repairs to the school’s heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) system. The repairs were intended to keep the air systems running for another three to five years. A complete replacement of the high school’s HVAC system was estimated to cost $4.8 million at the time.