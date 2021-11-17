Trust in the new name

The Vineyard Trust has rebranded once again, and is now called the Vineyard Preservation Trust, according to a press release. The name change goes into effect immediately.

The new name is being billed as a return “to its roots.” “This update to our name best reflects our heritage, our mission, and our future. For more than 45 years, the Vineyard Preservation Trust has been investing in our Island by providing places that build community, make memories, and tell the Island’s story. Our work restoring, preserving, and reimaging historic landmarks will keep these iconic places as an integral part of Martha’s Vineyard culture and Island life,” executive director Nevette Previd said in the release.

The name change comes after issues with Community Preservation committee funding requests under former executive director Funi Burdick, which led to a State Police investigation. That investigation did not did not lead to any charges. Following Burdick’s resignation, the Trust’s board appointed John Klein as its new chair.

This is the second time the Trust has changed its name. The first was during Burdick’s tenure, when the Trust changed from the Martha’s Vineyard Preservation Trust to the Vineyard Trust.