The Martha’s Vineyard U-18 Mariners hockey team won the South Coast Hockey League Championship in Warwick, R.I., Sunday.

The Mariners trounced the Burrillville Junior Hockey League Broncos 5-1 for the championship crown. The championship came off a Saturday victory at home versus the Nantucket Whalers, which the Mariners won 7-2.

Sunday’s game was the last for Coach Geoghan Coogan, who has been with the boys team for 12 years.