Cable snaps on SSA transfer bridge

A cable supporting the transfer bridge at the Steamship Authority’s Vineyard Haven terminal snapped last night, crippling the bridge.

The incident occured in or around the last run of the night Friday, terminal agent Leigh Cormie said. At 9:45 am Saturday, a two-person SSA team was at work on the bridge. Cormie said at that time the repair was moments away from completion.

“There were no delays or cancellations,” SSA spokesman Sean Driscoll said. Driscoll wasn’t able to speak to the cause of the break. In May of 2020 a cable at the same transfer bridge snapped and sent a 20,000 pound block of counterweights into Vineyard Haven Harbor. That incident pinned the ferry Martha’s Vineyard under the bridge.

The SSA has been guarded about video footage of that incident, repeatedly refusing to release the footage to The Times. The SSA has claimed the footage is exempt from disclosure under the state’s public records law.