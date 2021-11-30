Saudade: News from and for the Brazilian community/Notícias de e para a comunidade brasileira

A tradução deste artigo se encontra no nosso site: mvtimes.com/category/portuguese—translation/.

Lately, I’ve become curious about how people have changed their lives in the last 20 months. The change for me is that I have become very conscious of how I allocate my time. I have always been the kind of person with a million things going on, but ever since I became a mother, my most precious thing is time — especially time with my daughter. I am bringing this up because I recently decided to stop writing this column, which was not a decision I took overnight, but one that felt necessary.

The Times will continue to hold this space. It will morph into a storytelling space written by various Brazilian Islanders from all walks of life for 2022 — like the MOTH. I want to thank all the folks who have walked this path with me. I cannot believe I have written this column for the past seven years. So much life has happened while I wrote this column. I got engaged, married, became a MVHRS Portuguese teacher for three years, then started to work for Massachusetts Trial Courts for Edgartown District Court, navigated life in a pandemic world, became a mom — all while I had the opportunity to engage with the M.V. community. This space will forever be a part of me.

If you would like to suggest someone, please send me an email to juliana@mvtimes.com.

I am happy to share that I already have six remarkable voices writing something for next year, and I am so grateful and inspired by what they will choose to share with us. This is also an opportunity to thank all of my editors over the years and the MV Times for taking a chance on me. It has been one of the greatest honors of my life.