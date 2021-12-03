Return sign; get a three-pound lobster

Menemsha Fish Market is offering a three-pound lobster as a reward for anyone who can find and return their missing sign. The offer was made in a Facebook post by the fish market on Thursday asking people to help in the search for the sign.

“It’s hard to say what could’ve happened,” Stanley Larsen, owner of Menemsha Fish Market, told the Times.

Larsen does not think the sign was stolen. Rather, he believes a strong gust of wind might have blown the sign down. Larsen is still looking for the sign and said it could possibly be in the harbor.

Anyone who found the sign and wants to return it can contact Menemsha Fish Market at 508-645-2282 or at its physical address of 54 Basin Road in Chilmark.