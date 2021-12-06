Cribbage Results

On Wednesday, Dec. 1, we had a moment of silence for our fellow cribbage member Kevin Lewis, who passed away last week. He brought joy to our club and a challenge to the board.

We had 22 players show up at the American Legion in Edgartown to play cribbage. We play six games with 2 points awarded per win, 3 for a win greater than 30 points.

The results are as follows;

First: Angie Fisher with a 13/6 +92 card

Second: Louis Laursen with an 11/5 +100 card

Third: Richard Kelly with an 10/5 +78 card

Fourth: Albion Alley with a 9/4 +71 card

Fifth: Suzanne Cioffi 9/4 +64 card

We had four, 24-point hands and a total of nine skunks (a win greater than 30 points). We play every Wednesday night; sign in is at 5:45 and play starts at 6 pm sharp. If you like cribbage and can play a game in 20 minutes, come on down and join the fun!