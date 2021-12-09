MVC considers legal action against Circuit Ave. building owner

The Martha’s Vineyard Commission will consider legal action against the owner of the building that houses the Cardboard Box and the Oyster Bar 02557 on Thursday night after alleged violations of a Development of Regional Impact (DRI) relating to workforce housing the Circuit Avenue property.

The Circuit Avenue building, which houses the restaurants and three floors of apartments, is owned by Adam Cummings. The building received extensive renovations in 2018. Before its renovation, the building housed the Lampost and hotel rooms.

The issue was brought to light by Mark Leonard in May when he sent an email with Airbnb links to the Oak Bluffs building department after seeing two apartments listed on the popular short-term rental site.

“With the critical shortage of housing for the Island workforce, businesses and individuals must be held accountable to deliver the housing as conditioned in their approvals,” Leonard wrote.

Links to the two Airbnbs show the interior and deck views of apartments at the Circuit Avenue building owned by Cummings. The Airbnbs are hosted by “Janet,” whose profile showed two additional apartments for short-term rentals — all inside the Circuit Avenue building. One of the units did not show any availability for rent.

All four units boast of their downtown Oak Bluffs location above the Cardboard Box and Oyster Bar, private patios, and “panoramic water views” in a “newly constructed five-level building.”

Rates for the units were upwards of $750 a night during the busy summer months. Reviews for Janet’s units stretch back to 2019.

Janet declined to comment through an email on the Airbnb website and instead directed The Times to Cummings. Cummings did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

The commission’s decision states compliance will be enforced by the building and zoning enforcement officer of Oak Bluffs, that a yearly rental documentation is required to prove the residential units are “utilized by Island employees,” and that the building shall be heated year-round so “workforce housing” can be provided to workers.

“As offered by the applicant, the units shall be rented to employees of local businesses either as permanent year-round housing or temporary housing as needed,” the 2017 decision reads.

Additionally a special permit granted by the Oak Bluffs Planning Board outlines that the project is subject to the commission’s decision.

In an August 10 letter to Cummings, DRI coordinator Alex Elvin said he was following up on a July 19 conversation about the short-term rental use of the apartments at the building.

“At our meeting on July 19, you stated that it was your understanding that the commission had discussed the possibility of not restricting the top floor to workforce housing,” Elvin’s letter states in part. “But we were not able to find any record of that in our files, including in the minutes for the MVC and LUPC meetings. There were, however, comments by the commissioners during both the original review and modification review that the units should not be for short-term rentals. Regardless of what may have been discussed at the time, the 2017 decision clearly states that the units shall be for employees of local businesses, so any other use of those units would require a modification from the MVC.”

In an email to Elvin, Oak Bluffs local inspector Matt Rossi agreed.

“I completely agree they’re out of compliance,” Rossi wrote.

In a Dec. 7 letter to Cummings, commissioner Douglas Sederholm said no action had been taken to bring the building into compliance since notification of the violations was made in August.

“The committee agreed to allow seven days from the date of this letter for the applicant to 1) cease using any dwelling unit in the building for anything other than local workforce housing, and 2) inform the MVC as to what measures have been taken to comply with the DRI decisions,” the letter states in part. “If this is not done to our satisfaction by that time, the compliance committee shall recommend to the full commission that the commission file an action in Dukes County Superior Court to enforce the conditions…including seeking injunctive relief…”

In an Dec. 8 email to Elvin and Sederholm, Geoghan Coogan, Cumming’s attorney, said the building “is not currently in any violation of the DRI decisions.” Additionally, Coogan said the building is currently occupied by staff members of the Santoro Group and one Rockfish employee. He said the remainder of the building is vacant. Coogan said he intends to file a modification request to bring the building and its intended uses into compliance.

The commission meets Thursday night at 7 pm to discuss the issue.