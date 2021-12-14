On Oct. 30, 2021, Ruth Immelt Anderson, 98, passed away of natural causes in her beloved home in Oak Bluffs.

She was born Feb. 10, 1923, in Columbus, Ohio. Being one of 10 children, Ruth learned at an early age the importance of helping others, becoming independent and self-reliant, yet fiercely faithful to family, and to be a friend and encourager to any who entered her life.

After graduating from her North High School, Ruth showed characteristic self-determination by doing what few women at the time could do — she answered the call to support both family and country by enlisting in the Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service (W.A.V.E.S.). Stationed in Washington, D.C., Ruth was assigned to the U.S. Navy’s Bureau of Aeronautics, where she was part of an instrumental support team, aiding the Navy’s upper echelon’s ongoing efforts in procuring, testing, regulating, and implementing land-based and ship-based WWII aircraft. Happily, her brother Bob was also stationed in Washington, along with wife Betty, and the threesome spent many happy times together exploring the D.C. area and supporting each other during difficult wartime.

Postwar, Ruth took advantage of her lifelong love of learning and curiosity by earning the first of two college degrees, this one in sociology. It was as perfect a fit for her as it was for the many individuals and families she helped to better themselves and their situations through social work over the years.

Later, she followed others in the family tree by pursuing a degree in education and becoming a teacher. She believed the classics could never disappoint, and quoted extensively from Shakespeare, Hazlitt, Goethe, Voltaire, and Stevenson, among others, showcasing their unique and genuine philosophical viewpoints to any who could listen.

Married for 59 years, Ruth and her husband Carl Anderson were lucky enough to spend their years together traveling the world over, enlarging their circle of friends as much as their circle of knowledge, and always with the intent of sharing how important travel could be to personal growth. The two retired to Martha’s Vineyard for good in 1989, first to a Campground cottage, and later to a winter home. They continued to open their lives to extensive visits from friends and family near and far, developing close ties to one and all, but most especially to their closest friend of 30 years, Grace Holman.

Ruth and Carl also devoted much time and effort to helping out at Trinity United Methodist Church in the Campground. Those who had the privilege of knowing Ruth benefited from her wit, wisdom, and mentoring efforts as an all-in-one teacher/encourager/mother/sister/friend. No time was ever wasted with Ruth; anyone who met her was inspired by her ever-present message — you are enough!

Survivors include her brother Joseph Immelt, of Mason, Ohio, along with many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews across the U.S. A memorial service is being planned for a later date.

It would be remiss not to include one of Ruth’s favorite quotes from Johann Wolfgang Von Goethe, for it sums up so much of what Ruth evoked others to pursue in life:

Whatever you can do,

Or Dream you can do,

Begin it.

Boldness has genius, power and magic in it.

Begin it now.