UPDATE: 7:15 am

There are reports of widespread power outages this morning on the Island and across the Upper Cape. The power went out just before 7 am.

The Islanders Talk Facebook page lit up with more than 100 comments reporting outages in every Island town.

Just before 7:15 am, power was restored some commenters reported.

An Eversource spokesman did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment on the cause of the outages.