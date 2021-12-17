BB gun for sale triggers dispute

A dispute over the sale of BB guns at E.C. Cottle Inc, in Tisbury ended with a West Tisbury man referring to the guns with a racial slur.

Cottle’s, a lumber supply company, recently began selling different models of BB guns in a locked display case in front of its cash register counter along with flashlights, sunglasses, and pocket knives. The display case was brought in as an additional buffer between Cottle’s employees and customers as part of the store’s COVID protocols. The BB guns are displayed on the bottom shelf of the case with a print out of Massachusetts laws on the sale of air or BB guns.

Cottle’s manager Libby Soo Hoo, who was not in the store at the time of the incident, told The Times the store added BB guns to its inventory for its customers.

“A lot of our customers are gun enthusiasts, hunters, and whatnot,” Soo Hoo said. “They’ve been pretty well received. They’re not our main product, but we do sell one on occasion.”

Some customers have reacted favorably to the BB guns, Soo Hoo said, but others have objected to them. She said the store is happy to have an open discussion about them.

But office manager Dana Darcy, who was present during the incident, said he drew the line when West Tisbury resident Bob Kimberly used a racial slur, calling the BB guns “N***-killers.”

“We don’t tolerate that,” he said.

After the incident, Kimberly created a post on the Islanders Talk Facebook page saying he inquired about the BB guns and was kicked out. “Last minute gift idea for junior?” the post stated. “Cottles — the lumberyard, is selling this gun in a case by the checkout counter. It’s made, according to their own publicity, to look like an almost exact copy of the Colt King Cobra 357 Magnum. ‘Your friends won’t believe it’s not the real thing.’ It’s called the Vigilante. What recent events does that name evoke? Turns out it fires BB’s and pellets not bullets but it’s a semi-automatic and ‘shoots as fast as you can pull the trigger,’ and at 465 feet per second. This isn’t your old Daisy BB rifle. This is a dark, people killer fantasy gun — meant, we assume, for dads to buy for their sons. At Cottles. The lumber yard. I objected. They threw me out.”

Kimberly did not mention his use of the racial slur. The post has since been deleted. Lori Robinson Fisher, the Facebook page’s moderator, could not immediately be reached for comment.

Soo Hoo said Kimberly was immediately asked to leave after using the offensive language, not for objecting to the sale of the BB guns.

“We’re more than happy to respectfully have a conversation about that, but that is not what Mr. Kimberly did,” Soo Hoo said. “He took the opportunity to be aggravated and used some words that were intolerable and offensive and he was asked to leave after using those words. It was very upsetting and we will not tolerate that at all. We will not tolerate disrespect. We will not tolerate use of those words. It was just completely unacceptable.”

Soo Hoo said Cottle’s employs people of many races and ethnicities.

“My coworkers downstairs were very upset,” she said. “Shaking, the looks on their faces, flabbergasted, offended. I’ve never quite seen anything like that and it’s just not okay. I feel bad my coworkers had to deal with that…I wish I could prevent those things from happening, but we can’t always do that.”

Speaking to The Times by phone, Kimberly, who is white, admitted he used the racial slur.

“I was getting no reaction from them and I said ‘what do you think Vigilante means? Does it have a good connotation? Does it mean a killing gun?’ Still no reaction and then I said ‘maybe they should call it the N***-killer’ I was trying to get their attention. I was mad,” Kimberly said.

Outside the store, after being asked to leave, Kimberly said he apologized to Darcy that he “used strong language.”

“I hope you understand I wasn’t calling anyone that,” Kimberly said of his use of the racial slur. Asked again why he would say that given how offensive it is, Kimberly said, “yeah, and I don’t use the word” before explaining he was one of the youngest white people to go to the March on Washington in 1963.

“I was trying to make a strong point because what they were doing by selling this thing was pretty strong. They weren’t getting it. The word vigilante didn’t seem to ring any bells. Imagine if you were a black person, walked in and saw this ‘vigilante.’”

Ahmaud Aubrey was killed by three men in South Carolina who claimed they were protecting their neighborhood. The men were convicted of murder a trial and will be sentenced next month.

“The whole world knows that the United States is by far the biggest gun crazed nation in the world,” Kimberly said. “That’s the real story. Not some guy saying a word you’re not supposed to say.”

The BB gun Kimberly was referring to was a CO2 powered Crosman Vigilante Revolver Air Pistol, referred to as “a double action, semi-auto revolver that shoots pellets and BBs,” according to a listing on Cabela’s website. “It’s powered by CO2 and shoots pellets up to 435 fps through a 6-inch rifled steel barrel.”