Roger Erickson

Roger Curtis Erickson died on Dec. 9, 2021. He was a member of First Parish of Watertown.

Born in San Diego on July 20, 1939, to Veona and Phillip Erickson, Roger graduated with a B.A. in architecture from North Dakota State at Fargo, where he was awarded MVP in football, basketball, and baseball. He earned his master’s in architecture in Sweden at the Royal Academy at Stockholm. He earned his master’s in landscape architecture at Harvard Graduate School of Design.

Roger served on the Watertown planning board, and was president of the Historic Commission. He worked for Boston Redevelopment Authority, Hudson Valley River Commission, and for the National Trust of Historic Preservation. He was involved in the Big Dig, and is known for the planting of trees and the design of parks throughout Boston.

Roger and his wife Johanna owed a house on Look Street in Vineyard Haven for more than 40 years, and Roger attended the Unitarian Universalist Society of Martha’s Vineyard in the summers, while his wife, Johanna, sold her handwoven rugs and knitted items at the Artisan Fairs.

Roger was known for his love of gardening. It gave him great joy to share his vegetables and flowers with friends and neighbors. He was most comfortable in his bib overalls, L.L.Bean boots, and cap. He remained youthful throughout his life, serving in the Army, running marathons, and coaching Watertown soccer. He was humble, and had an insatiable appetite to learn. He was funny, a great listener, honest, calm, thoughtful, shy, and compassionate. His passing leaves a huge void. He will forever be missed.

Roger is survived by his beloved wife of more than 50 years, Johanna, and by his children Sandra and Miguel.