Aquinnah will be holding an outdoor holiday brunch on Friday, Dec. 24, from 10 am to 12 pm. Hot beverages and pastries will be served outside of the Aquinnah Fire Station. From 11 am to 11:30 am, Santa Claus will be present at the station to give toys to children age 16 and under. Both events require registration for participation. To be a part of the festivities, go to https://form.jotform.com/jsvanderhoop/holidayaquinnah2021 and register by Wednesday, Dec. 22.