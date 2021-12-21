Visiting Vet: Happy holidays

Deck the Halls
(Please sing out loud to your pets for full effect . . . with apologies to Scottish musician Thomas Oliphant, 1862, who wrote the original English lyrics.)
Deck the halls with boughs of holly
Fi-do-Fi-do-no, bad-dog-no-no
Eat this plant, you won’t feel jolly
Fi-do-Fi-do-no, bad-dog-no-no
Eschew, don’t chew, the mistletoe-o
Fi-do-no, Fi-do-no, no,no,no
Up the vet will make you throw-o
Fi-do-Fi-do-no, bad-dog- no-no
See the tempting tree so pretty.
Ti-ger-Ti-ger-no, bad-cat-no-no
Not a safe thing for a kitty.
Ti-ger-Ti-ger-no, bad-cat-no-no
Don’t eat tinsel decorations
Tin-sel–no, Rib-bons-no, no,no, no
Unless you want an operation.
Ti-ger-Ti-ger-no, bad-cat-no-no
Feast away on food left over.
Yum-yum-yum-yum yum, yum-yum-yum-yum
Please don’t give too much to Rover
Tum-tum-tum-tum tum, up-set-tum-tum
Flatulence and diarrhea
Fa-la-la, la-la-la, la-la-la.
Can spoil your Christmas joi de vivre.
Fa-la-la-la-la, la-la-la-la