Visiting Vet: Happy holidays

Deck the Halls

(Please sing out loud to your pets for full effect . . . with apologies to Scottish musician Thomas Oliphant, 1862, who wrote the original English lyrics.)

Deck the halls with boughs of holly

Fi-do-Fi-do-no, bad-dog-no-no

Eat this plant, you won’t feel jolly

Fi-do-Fi-do-no, bad-dog-no-no

Eschew, don’t chew, the mistletoe-o

Fi-do-no, Fi-do-no, no,no,no

Up the vet will make you throw-o

Fi-do-Fi-do-no, bad-dog- no-no

See the tempting tree so pretty.

Ti-ger-Ti-ger-no, bad-cat-no-no

Not a safe thing for a kitty.

Ti-ger-Ti-ger-no, bad-cat-no-no

Don’t eat tinsel decorations

Tin-sel–no, Rib-bons-no, no,no, no

Unless you want an operation.

Ti-ger-Ti-ger-no, bad-cat-no-no

Feast away on food left over.

Yum-yum-yum-yum yum, yum-yum-yum-yum

Please don’t give too much to Rover

Tum-tum-tum-tum tum, up-set-tum-tum

Flatulence and diarrhea

Fa-la-la, la-la-la, la-la-la.

Can spoil your Christmas joi de vivre.

Fa-la-la-la-la, la-la-la-la