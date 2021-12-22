In late September, jazz pianist John Alaimo was airlifted to a Boston hospital with a sudden illness. He returned home to Oak Bluffs with Holly on Nov. 20, to Hospice & Palliative Care of Martha’s Vineyard. On Dec. 20, 2021, John died at home, with his wife and children at his side.

John, an only child, was born in Boston on April 10, 1940, to Suzanne and John Alaimo Sr., a world-traveled musician. As a young boy, he studied piano with Moe Soloman, an inspiring local piano teacher. By 1954, the 14-year-old was playing professionally around the Boston area. At 18, on John’s first day at a summer job, an industrial accident took four fingers off his right hand. Thinking he would never play piano again, he shifted to playing trumpet, and arranging and composing music. He studied music at Boston University, Berklee College of Music, and Boston Conservatory, where he also played the cello. John’s student, handwritten musical arrangements, known as charts, were used by Berklee teachers for more than 20 years.

John moved to L.A. to work as a music arranger for big bands, and taught music theory and counterpoint. While recording at the world-famous Lighthouse on Pier Avenue on Hermosa Beach, he became friends with jazz great Hampton Hawes. Hawes encouraged John to return to piano with six fingers. Within a matter of months, Alaimo was back to mastering his favorite instrument. His knowing which notes are essential, and playing from his heart, have inspired others with obstacles to follow their dreams.

John also met Holly (Ellen) Shanks, a traveling artist from Philadelphia, in Hermosa Beach. Together in the mid-1960s they set off for San Francisco, marrying along the way. The Alaimos soon moved back to the East Coast and started a family; first came Naaron, then Jessamin. Their whirlwind romance lasted more than half a century.

John initially worked at Boston’s World Star Productions arranging music under contract for recordings. In the 1970s and 1980s, he worked in the Boston area for Polaroid Corp. during the week, and played weekends for 25 years with drummer Bunny Smith and Friends at the Cambridge bar the Plough and Stars on Massachusetts Avenue and Inman Square’s famed 1369 Jazz Club. During a Poloroid business trip to the Netherlands, John spent nights and weekends sitting in at jazz clubs with local musicians. Whenever Bunny Smith and Friends played on Martha’s Vineyard, John realized how much he wanted to move there with Holly after their kids were grown.

In the mid-1990s, resettled on the Island, the Alaimos shaped an empty storefront on Dukes County Avenue across from the old firehouse in Oak Bluffs into Holly’s Dragonfly Gallery, which soon became a cornerstone of the Oak Bluffs Arts District. John, free to focus on his music vocation full-time, quickly became an integral part of the Island’s jazz scene. He worked with bandleader and bassist Jimmy Burgoff when Burgoff still lived on Martha’s Vineyard, and attributes his many years of solo playing to fellow Islander and pianist Jeremy Berlin, a great inspiration. Alaimo’s three-concert solo tour in France was triggered by a French national radio broadcast about his personal story as a musician, featuring recordings of John’s unique style of jazz piano. The Vineyard-based John Alaimo Trio, with a jazz repertoire of more than 300 tunes and numerous CDs, featured John on piano, Mike Tinus on bass, and Tauras Biskis on drums. John played his last gig at an event on Sept. 11 held at Farm Neck Golf Club in Oak Bluffs.

John Alaimo is survived by his wife, Holly; Naaron and Jessamin, his children; and grandchildren Malcolm and Mallory DeFeo, and Andrea and Annalise Alaimo.

A celebration of John’s life will be held in spring 2022.

Tribute donations for John Alaimo may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of Martha’s Vineyard via mail at P.O. Box 1748, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568, or online at hospiceofmv.org/donations.