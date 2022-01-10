SSA: 93% compliance with vaccine mandate

The Steamship Authority has made vaccination progress with 93% of the people on its payroll, according to SSA spokesman Sean Driscoll. As of the end of last week 474 of 511 employees were “fully vaccinated, had at least one shot, or had submitted documentation of an upcoming vaccine appointment,” Driscoll said.

Driscoll was unable to break down the figures further and say how many employees had one shot and how many had submitted documentation. Driscoll also could not provide vaccination figures for the Centerplate employees who provide contract food service aboard SSA ferries. The total number of employees cited by the SSA is less than the 700 previously reported by The Times. Driscoll said 700 or so represents the number of employees who work at the ferry line during its high season peak as opposed to the present winter levels.

Thursday marked the deadline for a requisite vaccine dose for all SSA employees. Full vaccination must be accomplished for all employees by Feb. 16.

Driscoll noted the SSA hasn’t had to close any facilities or cancel any trips due to staff shortages. Driscoll also said the vaccine mandate, which The Times broke the news of on Tuesday, was the result of an executive session vote by the board. The mandate comes with an incentive of $500 for every full-time employee who gets fully vaccinated. The dollar value of the incentive is less for part-time employees. The money for the incentives comes from the SSA’s general fund. Prior to the mandate, the SSA reported that about 65% of its 700 employees are fully vaccinated.

On Monday Driscoll told The Times that last week the SSA human resources department was “inundated with paperwork and questions from our staff about the vaccine policy, which went into effect Wednesday, and their work was further slowed by Friday’s weather.”

These factors delayed access to the requested figures, he noted.