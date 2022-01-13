Marchand resigns in wake of rifle scandal

An Oak Bluffs Police Department investigation into a lost then found patrol rifle enmeshed many but blamed only one person, Michael Marchand, the department’s senior-most sergeant.

Marchand has resigned, according to a press release from select board chair Brian Packish sent Wednesday evening.

A “mutual separation and release agreement,” received by The Times Thursday shows Marchand will remain on paid administrative leave until Feb. 2. Thereafter his employment with the town is over. Marchand and the town have agreed not to disparage each other and not to sue each other. The agreement allows for payment of accrued vacation and sick time and suggests health insurance matters will be covered by another agreement.

Marchand’s pension isn’t mentioned. Packish told The Times on Thursday that the pension issue is the purview of the Dukes County Retirement Board. Dukes County Contributory Retirement System executive director Kelly McCracken told The Times the retirement board has had no hearings in regards to Marchand.

The agreement states in part that Marchand “acknowledges the results of the investigation and regrets his attitude and answers during such investigation.”

Investigation reports released Wednesday evening offer a window into the foggy trajectory of the rifle, which was discovered missing in October 2021, only to reappear in a previously searched location in December. Marchand’s attorney, Tim Burke, indicated in December that his client intended to file a whistleblower suit, however Packish contested that in his release.

“Contrary to erroneous news reports, no so-called ‘whistleblower’ claim was ever filed by the sergeant with any state or federal court or agency,” Packish wrote.

On Dec. 29 The Times reported Marchand intended to sue, not that he had filed a suit.

Pembroke-based private investigator Paul L’Italien investigated the rifle on behalf of Oak Bluffs Police Chief Erik Blake. L’Italien found that records-wise the firearm was last assigned to Marchand and reserved culpability for him alone. L’Italien alleged Marchand failed to adhere to department policies regarding the rifle. The Times made multiple public records requests for information about the missing rifle and the ensuing investigation.

The rifle was found by officer Seth Harlow on Dec. 16 while he was searching for training equipment in the department’s “training/specials room,” according to L’Italien’s report.

“He searched the area along the east wall of the room where the large duffle bag with portable walls was located. While searching the area of the bags he found the patrol rifle case,” the report reads.

After checking records on his phone, Harlow told L’Italien he had been in the training/specials room on two prior occasions on April 15 and August 5. Harlow said the rifle case was not in the room on either date.

L’Italien’s investigation occurred in two stages, an initial inquiry and a follow-up inquiry after the rifle was found. In the first inquiry, L’Italien learned Sgt. Marchand had taken over clerical duties from retired Lt. Tim Williamson and found a rifle assigned to him was missing. According to department records, the rifle was assigned to Marchand Dec. 3, 2016. When asked, Marchand said the rifle was eventually turned back into the department along with a shotgun, according to a report. However, Marchand was unable to say precisely when the rifle was turned in and who received it. In a second inquiry, L’Italien revealed the rifle had been assigned to police academy cadet Michael Maliff, now an officer in the department. Gaps in Maliff’s accounts proved a nexus of mysteries for L’Italien. Maliff couldn’t precisely recall who issued him the rifle in 2019, nor could he say who he returned the rifle to after being in possession of it for a month.

The rifle allegedly traveled off-Island with Maliff where at one point he allegedly stowed it at his family’s home in Whitman. Despite being a key witness, Harlow acted as Maliff’s union representative when L’Italien first interviewed Maliff on Dec. 20, according to a report. When Maliff was interviewed a second time on Jan. 6 and had legal representation, Harlow was present as “an observer,” a report states. When asked if this seemed like a conflict, Packish said “stuff like that really doesn’t faze me.” Packish said Oak Bluffs was a small community with a 16-member department. In a large city department he said he would have found those situations more circumspect.

L’Italien concluded in his report that Marchand was ultimately responsible for the firearm.

“He is the officer who is/was responsible to ‘take a reasonable precaution to insure that weapons issued to them are protected from loss, misuse, or theft,’” L’Italien wrote, citing an Oak Bluffs Police Department general order. “Following the second part of this investigation my conclusions and recommendations remain the same. It is Sergeant Marchand who is/was responsible for the rifle.”

Packish described L’Italien’s work as “very thorough.” Packish said his philosophy in regard to L’Italien was “whatever he asks for, give it to him — stay out of his way. That’s how you get an unaffected investigation.” When asked if other people might face discipline, Packish said, “that’s hard to say — this is a step-by-step process.” Packish said he only recently received much of the investigation material to review.

Reached Thursday, L’Italien declined to comment on his investigation and referred questions to Oak Bluffs Town Hall. Blake could not be reached for comment. Marchand did not immediately respond to a voicemail seeking comment. Burke declined to comment. Assistant town administrator Wendy Brough could not immediately be reached for comment.

This story will be updated.