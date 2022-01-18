Boards of health report 457 COVID cases

The number COVID cases dipped slightly last week, but remained at all time highs for the Island with 457 new cases.

Of the 457 cases, 148 were reported from the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, 75 from TestMV, 47 from the public schools, seven in-school rapid tests, seven from the Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head (Aquinnah), nine from other providers, and 164 from at-home tests.

There are 202 cases being followed by public health officials and 255 that are not. Of the new cases there are 133 symptomatic cases, 44 with no symptoms, and 280 with an unknown symptom status. Among the new cases are 124 vaccinated individuals, four partially vaccinated, 50 unvaccinated, and 279 with an unknown vaccination status.

The majority of new cases were teenagers with 85 cases. There were 96 cases under the age of 10, 46 in their 20s, 72 in their 30s, 59 in their 40s, 48 in their 50s, 32 in their 60s, 16 over 70, and three with an unknown age.

Additionally 130 cases have been reported this week — 56 on Sunday and 74 on Monday.

Meanwhile, Island towns continue to offer free at home COVID test kits. Edgartown is expecting 2,700 test kits this week and next week. Another order has been placed for 1,350 the week of Jan. 31.

“We will notify everyone who was on the waiting list (382 as of last Friday AM) on how to pick up their kits,” Edgartown town administrator James Hagerty said. “After we have satisfied everyone on the waitlist, we will likely transition so the public can pick them up at their convenience without providing proof of residence.”

In Aquinnah, COVID test kits are available for town employees, residents, police, and fire and EMS personnel. The pickup location is at town hall.

Test kits are available, while supplies last, at the Chilmark Town Hall for Chilmark residents. Distribution will be on Wednesday, Jan. 19, from 10 am to 11:30 am and Thursday, Jan. 20, from 4:30 pm to 6 pm.

West Tisbury health agent Omar Johnson told The Times, people should continue to monitor the town’s website for more information as the town is still awaiting the shipment of the test kits.

A voicemail message on the Oak Bluffs board of health phone says the town is out of COVID test kits and hopes to have more next week.

Tisbury health agent Maura Valley could not immediately be reached for comment on Tisbury’s supply of at-home tests.