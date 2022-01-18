Ice blamed for VH cable break

Ice from a rapid deep freeze was identified as the cause of a cable break at the Slip 2 transfer bridge in Vineyard Haven on Saturday morning. Steamship Authority director of marine operations, Mark Amundsen, told the board. The cable break left the ferry Martha’s Vineyard stuck in the slip for about three hours and delayed the crossing of a number of passengers. A redesign of a component of the bridge is being considered as a result of the incident Saturday, Amundsen said.

Amundsen described the break as directly related to frigid weather. The cable in question normally runs on a grooved wheel called a sheave but layers of ice on the cable pushed the cable off the sheave where it was damaged. Amundsen said the transfer bridge operator had no way of knowing the cable had iced up and jumped off the sheave because the mechanism was under the bridge where it couldn’t be seen.

Amundsen commended the repair work SSA maintenance crews did, noting they were in “10 degree weather” and much of their work couldn’t be done without gloves.

Amundson said the same gelid weather caused the freight doors of the ferries Nantucket and Woods Hole to freeze shut. In the case of the Woods Hole, which was in Hyannis, Amundsen said blow torches were used to thaw the doors open.

“This is really a force majeure situation where we just got such a cold blast so quickly,” Amundsen said.

In response to a question by Vineyard board member Jim Malkin, Amundsen said transfer bridge cables are replaced every two or three years. He also said regular maintenance plays an important part in evaluating the cables and the bridge itself. Additionally, Amundsen said he inspects the bridges quarterly.

In May of 2020 a cable snapped and trapped the Martha’s Vineyard at the same slip. That cable held up a 20,000 pound set of counterweights. On Nov. 26, 2021, a cable snapped on the same bridge, crippling it. The next day a gap opened up between the bridge and the ferry Island Home while a minivan was crossing the bridge to the ferry. The minivan occupants were not injured and eventually boarded and crossed without further problems.

The SSA downplayed any connection between the minivan incident and the cable break at a board meeting in December.

“So was this mostly from rain or from bow waves or both?” Barnstable board member Robert Jones asked.

“From rain coming down over the night,’ Amundsen said. “The temperature dropped so quickly, the cables were iced. They actually built up a coating of ice, quite thick actually, down in that area.”

“Has it happened in the past?” Jones asked.

“Not that I’m aware of,” Amundsen said. He described the freeze as “very, very rapid” and “not a normal weather event.”

“Unfortunately I don’t think these severe weather patterns are going to subside,” new Falmouth board member Peter Jeffrey said. “I think with climate change it’s going to continue. I’m wondering, is there a way to go about creating inspection protocols at least in terms of this transfer bridge when we have these types of weather events?”

Amundsen said there is an inspection program. He also said a wider sheave design is under consideration to eliminate the gap on either side of a given sheave.

“Because in my view if the sheave was full-width of the entire space,” Amundsen said, “the wire wouldn’t have a chance to jump over and it would have remained inside the inside runner of the sheave…Once it’s off the sheave, it’s going to be damaged almost immediately. So we are looking at upgrading the design to prevent that.”

In response to a safety question posed by The Times, Amundsen said there are three sets of cables on the transfer bridge and he saw injury danger associated with any of them breaking as “low-risk” to employees and passengers.

“There’s three separate cable systems associated with the bridges,” Amundsen said. “One being attaching the vessel to the bridge for alignment. The second set is the counterweights, which support the weight of the bridge. And the third being the lifting mechanism for the bridge. The cables are run in a way that they’re outside the operation area, away from the operator. So I would look at this as a low-risk area.”

The cable that broke was “from the electric winch which lifts the bridge up so the vessel can depart.”

When asked by The Times if the Martha’s Vineyard was essentially trapped under the bridge, Amundsen said, “We don’t move the vessel until the bridge is lifted off the freight deck. So the answer to that is no, we would not ever move the ship without lifting the bridge first.”

When the question was rephrased to ask if the ferry was specifically unable to move, Amundsen said,“Yeah, that is correct.’

Amundsen apologized for any delays that were caused by the cable incident.

“I just want to tell you Marc, we’re lucky to have you at the helm to handle these events,” chair Moira Tierney, New Bedford’s board representative, said.

In other business, the board welcomed Peter Jeffrey to his first meeting as Falmouth’s representative. Jeffrey replaced Kathryn Wilson who departed in December.

“Thank you for taking on this task, Mr. Jeffrey,” Tierney said. “And we welcome you. We all enjoyed very very much working with Kate and we expect we will feel the same about you as well.

Jeffrey thanked the board for its welcome and said, “I know I have some big shoes to fill given Kate’s past tenure on the board.”