Inez Marie Montanile, 66, of Vineyard Haven, passed away on Jan. 14, 2022, at Boston Medical Center. She was the wife of Matthew C. Montanile.

Family and friends are invited to visiting hours on Friday, Jan. 21, from 5 to 7 pm at Chapman Funerals & Cremations, Edgartown–Vineyard Haven Road, Oak Bluffs. A funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, Jan. 22, at 11 am, at St. Augustine’s Church, Franklin St., Vineyard Haven. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery, Vineyard Haven.

A complete obituary will appear in a later edition of this paper.