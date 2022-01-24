Funeral Thursday for Carlton D. Leaf

Carlton D. Leaf, 93, of Chilmark, passed away on Jan. 21, 2022, at his home, with his family by his side. He was the husband of Audrey (Morgan) Leaf, who passed away in April 2020.

Family and friends are invited to visiting hours on Wednesday, Jan. 26, from 5 to 7 pm, at Chapman Funerals & Cremations, Oak Bluffs. A funeral service will be held the following day, Thursday, Jan. 27, 11 am, at Grace Episcopal Church in Vineyard Haven. Burial will follow at Abel’s Hill Cemetery in Chilmark.

A complete obituary will appear in a future edition of this paper.

