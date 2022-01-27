Scattered power outages reported

The Island woke up to scattered power outages this morning.

Some customers reported power going out and coming on quickly and others are still without electricity. According to the Eversource outage map online, there are more than 11,000 customers on the Island without power.

In Falmouth, the outage is also widespread with 15,000 customers without electricity on a bitterly cold morning.

There is no official word from Eversource yet, but the outage is similar to one last month when electricity was lost on a clear, calm day. That outage was blamed on Eversource workers working on a substation in Falmouth.

The estimate on the outage map is for power to be restored after 9 am.