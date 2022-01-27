Snow much to look forward to

A winter storm watch is in effect for Dukes County and all of southeastern Massachusetts and some of the predictions are ominous in the amount of snow that could fall. The National Weather Service is predicting 10-16 inches for the Island, but there remains uncertainty about whether there will be any rain mixed in, Rodney Chai, a meteorologist in the National Weather Service’s Norton office, told The Times.

“It’s going to be a high impact weather day for sure on Saturday,” Chai said. “The key message is to keep monitoring the forecast.”

The Island is expected to begin feeling the effects of the nor’easter late Friday night and it’s forecast to be at its most fierce during the day Saturday. Wind gusts could reach 70 mph, Chai said. “There’s pretty high confidence we’ll see strong winds,” he said.

Coastal flooding is also a concern, particularly with the afternoon high tide on Saturday, Chai said.

The storm has the potential to knock down trees causing power outages.

Seas will also be a problem because of the strong sustained winds, Chai said.

That could mean cancellations for Steamship Authority ferries, particularly on Saturday.

“The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket for Saturday, January 29, 2022,” the SSA wrote in an alert to customers late Wednesday. “Although the storm is still several days away, there is a high likelihood of this storm causing service to be canceled for much or all of Saturday and possibly into Sunday morning. Please plan accordingly if you are traveling with us this weekend.”

Meanwhile, Island police departments are also warning Vineyarders to be prepared for the storm. West Tisbury Police issued an alert on their Facebook page urging folks to stay at home so the roads can be cleared. “An additional consideration if we are getting high winds and drifting snow is to make sure you clear around exhaust vents on the outside of your house,” the post states.

Then they had a little fun. “Stay tuned and don’t forget your French toast supplies,” the post states, a nod to the New England tradition of rushing to supermarkets to get bread, milk, and eggs ahead of a storm.

In Tisbury, the town sent out an email alert reminding residents of the town’s sidewalk shoveling bylaw. Anyone with a property that abuts a sidewalk is required to remove the snow within four hours of the snow stopping or face fines beginning at $50, according to the bylaw.

Karen Tewhey, executive director of Harbor Homes Martha’s Vineyard, told the Times a shelter will be open at 5 pm Friday at Martha’s Vineyard Community Services. The shelter will remain open all day on Saturday and will remain open on Sunday until the snow abates.

Meanwhile, the town of Aquinnah has sent out information urging residents to prepare for the storm and possible power outages.

Here’s what they recommend ahead of the storm:

Water: 1 gallon per day per person; additional water (fill bathtub, other containers) for flushing toilets, cleaning, pets, etc. Well water depends on electric pumps that will not work if power is out.

Food: nonperishable /non cook food to last at least 3 days.

Health: ample supply of medications; medical information sheet (e.g., prescriptions, allergies), first aid kit; pet meds; all necessary health-related equipment

Flashlights, extra batteries, candles, matches; supplies for fireplace, woodstove, outdoor grill, etc. if safe to use

Cell phone/chargers (home and vehicle); emergency radio (battery operated – WMVY)

Vital documents – ID, credit cards, cash, contact info for family

Take steps to protect yourself, your property, and your neighbors

Fill up/charge up vehicles.

Take in/stow/ secure outdoor furniture, grills, garden equipment, dinghies, kayaks etc.

Secure doors and windows; have tarp, duct tape handy.

Deal promptly with potential hazards (trees, overhanging limbs) that could cause damage

Contact neighbors to offer assistance

Here’s what they suggest during the storm:

Shelter in place if possible – stay in rooms protected from possible home damage from wind/rain/debris/trees

Survey damage only after danger is passed; undertake safe clean up and assist neighbors.

Conserve vehicle fuel /aid first responders by not exploring post-storm.

According to the email, Aquinnah Town Hall will be used as a warming shelter when its safe to venture out. The Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head (Aquinnah) will have an overnight shelter available.