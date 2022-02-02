Gary Pachico died on Jan. 24, 2022, in Falmouth.

Gary was the son of Darlene (Cook) and Francis Pachico (Sancy). Gary grew up in Vineyard Haven, attended Vineyard schools, and graduated from high school in 1975. In school, Gary earned numerous awards, and held school records in track and field. He was an honor student who went on to graduate from Bates College with a degree in biology.

Gary’s love of cooking led him to a career as a chef at various Island establishments, the past 15 years at the Shipwreck Restaurant in Falmouth.

Gary leaves behind his mother, Darlene Pachico; sister Patricia Pachico; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A memorial service will be held on Feb. 13 at 1 pm at the V.F.W. Hall in Oak Bluffs. A burial service will take place in the spring.