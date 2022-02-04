Islanders support the Matheus family

A GoFundMe campaign named “Vamos apoiar a família do Matheus” is being run to support the Matheus family over the loss of their son, Weslley Matheus. The campaign is being run by Valdmar Batista and has raised $15,141 to help with funeral costs.

As of Friday afternoon, 137 people have contributed to the GoFundMe to help this Island family, ranging from $10 to $2,500 donations, alongside expressing messages of support.

Batista wrote a message to the campaign’s visitors in Portuguese. The Times used Google translate to translate the Portuguese into English.

“It is with great regret that we report the death of this young man from our community, and at this very painful time we need to donate all kinds of support to this family,” Batista wrote. “We are grateful for the messages and emotional support they have received. Now we need financial support that we never prepared for.”

Batista was not immediately available for comment.

If you are interested in supporting the Matheus family, visit https://bit.ly/35PHUfQ. Batista asks those who cannot financially support the campaign to share the link to others.