Recovery resources

Adult Children of Alcoholics: adultchildren.org, acamarthasvineyard@gmail.com
First Stop M.V.: firststopmv.org
Health Imperatives M.V.: 508-693-1208, healthimperatives.org
Island Health Care: 508-939-9358, ihimv.org
M.V. Community Services: 508-693-7900, or 508-693-0032 for 24/7 emergency, mvcommunityservices.org
M.V. Groups of Alcoholics Anonymous, Island-wide list of meetings: aaonmv.org
M.V. Hospital, Substance Use Disorder team: 508-684-4600, mvhospital.org
M.V. Substance Use Disorder Coalition: mvsud.org
National Alliance on Mental Illness, Cape Cod & The Islands: 508-778-4277, namicapecod.org
Online Alcoholics Anonymous meetings: aa-intergroup.org/meetings
Online In the Rooms recovery community: bit.ly/roomscommunity
Online Narcotics Anonymous meetings: bit.ly/nadirectory
Online Refuge Recovery meetings: refugerecoverymeetings.org
Online SMART Recovery meetings and discussion forum: smartrecovery.org
Pause a While, Alcoholics Anonymous call-in and virtual meetings: pauseawhile.org
Red House Peer Recovery Support Center: 508-693-2900, rcropper@mvcommunityservices.org
Vineyard House: 508-693-8580, vineyardhouse.org