Searle moves to suppress Tisbury Police evidence 

Defense attorney Ryan Searle told the court and the prosecution on Thursday in Edgartown District Court that she would file motions to suppress evidence on behalf of two clients charged with offenses by Tisbury Police. Searle represents Josuel Desouza and Eugene Jemison in two separate cases.

Desouza and Jemison were charged with operating a motor vehicle while under a suspension for a drinking and driving charge and drinking and driving, respectively. Searle also informed the court she received discovery material previously requested from the Tisbury Police Department. The sweeping discovery request called for all citation and vehicular-oriented police reports from about 10 police officers over the course of many months.

“I did receive the discovery that was ordered,” Searle told the court. “Some of it was illegible so I need to work out the logistics of that with the commonwealth.”

Searle also said she received Brady notifications about a Tisbury Police officer relative to Jemison’s case and another criminal matter of Jemison’s.

“The Brady Rule, named after Brady v. Maryland, 373 U.S. 83 (1963), requires prosecutors to disclose materially exculpatory evidence in the government’s possession to the defense,” online material from Cornell University’s Legal Information Institute states. “Brady material” or evidence the prosecutor is required to disclose under this rule includes any evidence favorable to the accused — evidence that goes towards negating a defendant’s guilt, that would reduce a defendant’s potential sentence, or evidence going to the credibility of a witness.”

The Tisbury Police officer subject to the Brady notifications wasn’t identified in court.

“Is the officer still with Tisbury?” Judge Barnes asked.

“Yes,” Searle said.

Judge Barnes put both Desouza’s and Jemison’s matters on for a motion hearing on June 23.