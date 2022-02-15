Schools warned of social media threat

A letter sent out by Martha’s Vineyard Public Schools superintendent Matt D’Andrea Monday warned families and staff of a social media post made by a student threatening Island schools. “The middle school student who posted the threat has been identified and the police are involved,” D’Andrea wrote in the letter. “The student’s school administration is following its crisis management plan and is working with the child’s parents on appropriate steps and support.”



D’Andrea continued on to say that school administration and faculty are closely monitoring the situation, and stressed that the safety of students and staff is their highest priority.

“I will follow up with additional information if necessary. Please do not hesitate to contact me if you have any questions,” D’Andrea said in the letter.



D’Andrea’s notice did not specify which school the case involved, but sources told The Times that the case involved an Oak Bluffs student.



Reached by phone Tuesday, Oak Bluffs Police Sgt. Nicholas Curelli asked for questions about the incident in writing. The Times sent an email with questions, but Curelli replied saying the incident involves a juvenile, and per Massachusetts law, he cannot discuss particulars.



“I will refer you to the MV Schools Superintendent’s Office for additional information they may have. The Oak Bluffs Police Department always works daily with our partners at MVRHS and the Oak Bluffs School to ensure students’ safety,” Curelli wrote. “Sorry I couldn’t discuss further but the law is clear with regards to juveniles.”



D’Andrea could not immediately be reached for further comment.