Truck crashes into Oak Bluffs house

A truck crashed into a home on Church Ave. in Oak Bluffs Tuesday afternoon causing structural damage.

Oak Bluffs Fire Chief Nelson Wirtz told The Times the person driving may have had a “medical event” and came off the road through the yard and into the house.

The truck hit the front of the home, causing structural damage that required heavy rescue crews to place structural jacks to keep the building standing until carpenters could arrive and support the building using wood instead of jacks.

Building inspector Tom Perry was also there to check the structure. The fire department waited for the vehicle to be towed.

“The house has sustained structural damage, so the crews from the heavy rescue placed these structural jacks in to keep the house standing temporarily until carpenters can come in and load all this stuff, using wood instead of our jacks,” Wirtz said.

Injuries are not known at this time.