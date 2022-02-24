MVRHS votes to suspend mask policy

After some back and forth, Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) officials voted to suspend their mask policy commensurate with the Island boards of health removing their directive.

Thursday’s meeting of the MVRHS committee put a cap on Island schools’ debate surrounding mask orders for staff and students for the time being. With the statewide mask mandate being lifted on Feb. 28, unmasking in schools and in the larger Island community will have to wait until at least that point, when town health officials can decide whether to keep the masks or ditch them.

On Feb. 17, after school districts broke into their individual committee meetings to vote on two disparate motions related to unmasking following an All-Island School Committee meeting, MVRHS was the only district to not suspend or rescind their policy. But Thursday’s meeting put the high school in line with other Island schools, and by suspending the policy instead of rescinding it entirely, officials will be in a position to bring the mask mandate back should COVID cases climb.

There was some confusion among school officials regarding the nuance of suspending the policy versus rescinding the policy. Committee chair Amy Houghton said, to her understanding, the school would have to perform three freestanding readings in order to reenact a new mask policy if the initial policy is eliminated. Committee member Kelly McCracken said the boards of health are going to lead the way in unmasking anway, and the school will be required to enforce a mask mandate if health officials reinstate their mandate. McCracken made a motion to rescind the school policy entirely, which did not receive a second. A motion by committee member Robert Lionette to suspend the policy commensurate with Island boards of health passed unanimously.