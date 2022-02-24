Owner of lost gun is charged

An Edgartown woman who lost a handgun has been charged with failure to report the loss of that gun and also threatening to commit a crime.

Edgartown District Court Clerk-Magistrate Liza Williamson found that facts derived from a Feb. 9 hearing supported sustaining those two charges.

The owner of the gun, Catherine Tobin, 65, previously had her license to carry firearms suspended by Edgartown Police after she allegedly waited too many days to report a .380 caliber Sig Sauer pistol missing. Tobin appealed that suspension and appeared before Edgartown District Court Judge Benjamin Barnes at a hearing on Jan. 6. Following that hearing Judge Barnes upheld the suspension. In his ruling, Judge Barnes wrote in part that “Tobin has demonstrated a complete lack of accountability for her firearm which is a public safety risk.”

Edgartown Police went on to pursue a criminal charge against Tobin for her alleged failure to report the loss of the pistol promptly. Edgartown Police sought another charge against Tobin for allegedly threatening to shoot a neighbor.

According to an Edgartown Police report, Tobin and a neighbor encountered each other outside a garage. Tobin allegedly told the neighbor, “I should have shot you when I had the chance,” a report states.

However the report also states Tobin’s previous attorney, Casey Dobel, informed police Tobin “never” said she would shoot the neighbor and that the neighbor had been “ranting” at Tobin and teasing her about appearing in a newspaper article concerning her lost pistol.

In an email statement accompanying the police report, the neighbor alleged that Tobin said “I’ll shoot you. I should have shot you when I had the chance” after he “politely” asked her to leave him alone.

In a finding of facts and order signed Feb. 14, Clerk-Magistrate Williamson found that Tobin “did not report [her] firearm missing or lost for eleven days,” that the whereabouts of the pistol in question “remains unknown,” and waiting as long as she did to report the pistol missing “created a grave risk to public safety.”

Williamson further found that while having a “verbal dispute” with her neighbor, Tobin “did yell, ‘I’ll shoot you. I should have shot you while I had the chance.’”

Tobin is scheduled to be arraigned on the charges in May. Her attorney, John Amabile, didn’t immediately return a voicemail seeking comment.