John Rose joins W.T. Fire Department

Former Oak Bluffs Fire Chief John Rose has joined the West Tisbury Fire Department. West Tisbury Fire Chief Greg Pachico said Rose will be assigned to a fire tanker on a six-month probationary period.

Rose resigned from the Oak Bluffs Fire Department in January 2018 amidst sexual harassment claims and ambulance billing issues that drew an FBI investigation. Rose retired a few months after he resigned.

Last year, Rose attempted to join the Tisbury Ambulance Service but reportedly didn’t succeed. Tisbury Fire Chief Greg Leland told The Times Rose pulled no shifts and received no pay.

Chief Pachico said Rose was brought onboard the West Tisbury Fire Department with the knowledge of his history in Oak Bluffs. Pachico said Rose was hesitant to join because he didn’t want to bring a “black cloud” over the department. However, Pachico said he believes Rose has “learned his lesson” and is too talented a firefighter to remain untapped.

“He can be a valuable asset to the town of West Tisbury as a firefighter,” Pachico said.

Pachico said Rose will not be in a supervisory role and will have “nothing to do with billing or paperwork of any sort.”

Pachico said he believes it’s important to remember accusations were made against Rose but he hasn’t been found guilty of anything.

A Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination (MCAD) complaint and a superior court lawsuit that were previously brought against Rose by a former Oak Bluffs Fire Department employee who alleged sexual harassment and retaliation were dropped after a $97,500 settlement was reached with the town.

On Friday, the FBI’s Boston office declined to comment on the status of the investigation into the Oak Bluffs Fire Department.

West Tisbury select board members Skipper Manter and Cynthia Mitchell individually deferred comment on Rose until the next select board meeting. Town administrator Jennifer Rand declined comment on Rose.

Rose did not immediately respond to a voicemail seeking comment.